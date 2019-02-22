Husband of daycare owner facing child molesting charges

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - An Evansville man has been arrested on child molesting charges.
Gregory Johnston, 38, is charged with molesting a child under the age of 14, child molesting with deadly force/weapon, and dissemination of obscene matter-minor.
He was booked around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.
The arrest affidavit is extremely graphic.
It explains a young boy was interviewed at Holly’s House, leading to the arrest.
The affidavit says Johnston’s wife is the owner of the daycare, which is how he had access to the child.
Records show Johnston is married to the owner of Lil’ Piggies Child Care, LLC on Crystal Court.
