Kentucky House members speak out against border wall resolution

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Some Kentucky lawmakers said they want their names removed from a resolution that states the Kentucky House unanimously supports President Trumps emergency declaration to build a border wall.
Several democrats from Jefferson County were among those to speak out against HR 122 they said was unfairly passed Thursday.
Minority Whip Joni Jenkins said she believes its too late for representatives to have their names removed from the official document sent to congress.
Instead, Jenkins said she will be sending an additional letter from members who don’t approve of the President’s decision.
Some did speak on the floor Friday to call the declaration a valid emergency.
The resolution was filed by Representative Robert Goforth, who has announced his candidacy for Governor.
Democrats called him out for playing election politics on the House floor.
Goforth introduced House Resolution 122 Thursday, a resolution which supports President Trump’s decision to declare a national emergency and construct a border wall between the United States and Mexico.
“Commending and supporting the President of the United States and his decision to secure our borders by declaring a national emergency," the resolution reads in part.
The resolution was in stark contrast to other movements around the country. On Monday, 16 states filed suit to block Trump’s effort to fund a border wall by declaring a national emergency.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.