Lawmaker: Ky. official state mineral is a rock, state rock is a mineral

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - It's something you might have learned in elementary school, but one Kentucky lawmaker said the state has it wrong when it comes to its official rock and mineral, but others said correcting the nomenclature--could have some unintended and expensive consequences.
Representative Al Gentry, (D) Louisville, who discussed the need for change on the floor Friday, said that he's a geologist.
Gentry said the state rock is agate and the state mineral is coal.
The only problem he said is that coal is actually a rock and agate is actually a mineral.
He wants legislation to switch the designation between the two.
He credits the state’s desire to honor coal producers, as what caused the confusion.
“Because even in Kentucky, Mr. Speaker, I am quite certain that a rock is a rock and mineral is a mineral,” Gentry said.
Another legislator on the floor said there may actually be some other unintended consequences, if the designation change passes.
He said the law states people have been taxed for coal on their property designated as a mineral.
So, he’s concerned a change would mean people would want their money back.
