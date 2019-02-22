LG&E asking for rate increase to raise $172M for equipment upgrades

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LG&E bills could soon be going up for customers if the utility company gets its way.
A proposed rate increase was discussed at a public meeting in Louisville on Thursday night.
If approved, it would mean an extra $109 a year for LG&E residential customers with both gas and electric service.
KU electric customers would pay an extra $116 per year.
LG&E and KU are asking for a combined $172 million for upgrades they say would prevent outages and get service restored quicker.
“Replacing older wooden poles with new steel poles,” Natasha Collins, a spokeswoman for LG&E, explained. “In our natural gas system, doing things like replacing old steel pipes with new longer lasting plastic pipes.”
Another public meeting is set for next week in Lexington.
The feedback gathered will be sent to the Public Service Commission -- who will have the final say.
If approved, the increases would likely start this May.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.