LMPD officer suspended after shooting man in abandoned home

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro Police Department officer who shot a man hiding behind a mattress in an abandoned home has been suspended for 10 days without pay.
Officer Sarah Stumler said she was trying to turn on the flashlight mounted to the gun when she accidentally pulled the trigger in the home on Magazine Street in March of 2017.
Bruce Warrick was shot and survived.
A grand jury declined to indict Stumler on criminal charges. But an investigation by LMPD’s Professional Standards Unit found Stumler was negligent in shooting Warrick and determined an unpaid suspension was warranted.
