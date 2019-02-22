Man accused of pulling gun on KY couple wearing MAGA hats kept in jail

BOWLING GREEN, KY (WAVE) - A man accused of pulling a gun on a couple inside a Sam’s Club in Bowling Green remains in jail six days after his arrest.
James Phillips, of Tennessee, was arrested Saturday at the store.
Friday, he appeared in court for the second time for a preliminary hearing.
A judge kept Phillips’ bond at $10,000. His case will now go to a grand jury.
On Saturday, Phillips admitted to flipping off the couple because they were wearing hats with President Donald Trump’s slogan, Make America Great Again.
Terry Pierce said he and his wife were shopping when Phillips pointed a handgun in his face without provocation.
Phillips said Pierce assaulted him.
When police reviewed surveillance cameras they said there was no evidence Pierce touched Phillips. But they could also not confirm Phillips pulled his gun.
Officers said Phillips was carrying a .40 Glock and two magazines. He has a current concealed weapons permit from the state of Tennessee. Phillips has two previous weapons charges against him from 2009 and 2013 in his home state.
