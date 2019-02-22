Man charged with murder after 2 killed, 2 injured in Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) – A man has been charged with murder after two people died and two others were shot in Elizabethtown.
According to an arrest slip, Shadrach Peeler was seen on surveillance video shooting three people at the T Mart, located at 600 North Miles Street.
When officers arrived, they found one person dead inside the store, another person with a gunshot wound inside the store and a woman, Nadia Browne, who was outside of the store and had been shot in the leg.
Brown spoke to WAVE 3 News after she was released from the hospital Friday morning.
Brown said she was in her car when Peeler shot her.
“I knew I had been hit, I felt it when the bullet hit my leg, but I just laid there. I was just hoping he wouldn’t come to my car door, like, and shoot more because my overhead light was on so he could see inside my car so I just laid over as if to and pretend I was dead," she said.
Police said the shooting at T Mart happened after Peeler left him home on West Wafield Street, where a fourth victim was found shot and killed nearby.
Officers encountered Peeler when he returned to his home. Police said he was carrying a handgun and threw it when he saw officers. Peeler resisted arrest and had to be subdued by multiple officers.
Peeler was booked into the Hardin County Detention Center. In addition to murder, Peeler was charged with assault and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
