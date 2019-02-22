Man found burned in west Louisville alley identified

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The name of a man whose body was found burned in an alley in the 600 block of South 42nd Street has been released.
The body of Levolia Smiley, 57, was discovered around 12:20 p.m. Thursday, according to Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Scott Russ.
>> PREVIOUS STORY: Body found burned in West Louisville alley
Russ said Smiley’s cause of death is pending an autopsy, but he did suffer a gunshot wound and thermal injuries.
Smiley’s death is being classified as a homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.