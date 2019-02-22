Man found burned in west Louisville alley identified

The body was discovered in the 600 block of South 42nd Street around 12:10 p.m. Thursday, according to MetroSafe.
By Sarah Jackson | February 22, 2019 at 1:18 PM EST - Updated February 22 at 1:18 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The name of a man whose body was found burned in an alley in the 600 block of South 42nd Street has been released.

The body of Levolia Smiley, 57, was discovered around 12:20 p.m. Thursday, according to Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Scott Russ.

Russ said Smiley’s cause of death is pending an autopsy, but he did suffer a gunshot wound and thermal injuries.

Smiley’s death is being classified as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

