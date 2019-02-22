Passport to halt construction on west end headquarters

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Construction on the Passport Health Plan building in Louisville’s west end has been delayed.
Passport officials said work on the new headquarter building at 18th Street and Broadway is on hold while the organization tries to resolve a dispute with the Kentucky Cabinet for Health & Family Services.
PREVIOUS STORIES
Passport filed a complaint in Franklin County Circuit Court against the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services seeking immediate and long-term relief from a reduction in reimbursement rates that impact Medicaid beneficiaries in and around Louisville.
Construction on the building started in March 2018.
Construction will be halted once the site is secure.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.