Police searching for man wanted on charges in two Kentucky counties

RADCLIFF, KY (WAVE) - Radcliff Police have asked for help locating a wanted man.
Officials said Kenneth Smith, 58, has an active felony arrest warrant for criminal possession of a forged instrument.
Smith is described as a 6′0″ white male with brown hair and green eyes.
He is also wanted on similar charges in Meade County, according to police.
Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts can call 270-351-4470 or the department’s anonymous tip line at 270-351-8477.
