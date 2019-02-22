Police searching for man wanted on charges in two Kentucky counties

Police searching for man wanted on charges in two Kentucky counties
Police said Smith is wanted on charges in Radcliff and Meade County.
February 22, 2019 at 4:33 PM EST - Updated February 22 at 5:11 PM
Kenneth Smith is wanted on charges out of Radcliff and Meade County.
Kenneth Smith is wanted on charges out of Radcliff and Meade County. (Source: Radcliff Police)

RADCLIFF, KY (WAVE) - Radcliff Police have asked for help locating a wanted man.

Officials said Kenneth Smith, 58, has an active felony arrest warrant for criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Smith is described as a 6′0″ white male with brown hair and green eyes.

He is also wanted on similar charges in Meade County, according to police.

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts can call 270-351-4470 or the department’s anonymous tip line at 270-351-8477.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.