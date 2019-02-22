Presbyterian seminary puts Cherokee Park listing on hold

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The proposed sale of about 25 acres of land owned by the Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary is on hold.
The property sits next to Cherokee Park and is listed for $13.4 million.
Neighbors in the Alta Vista neighborhood were concerned about the sale. So the Seminary agreed to remove the listing for 30 days so the Alta Vista Neighborhood Association can attempt to raise the money to buy the land.
A planned subdivision with more than 70 homes was part of the sale, according to the aforementioned listing. The original proposal called for 78 lots between 6,250 and 15,000 square feet. Many of the lots have “walk out potential and amazing views of Cherokee Park.”
