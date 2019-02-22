Reform bill aims to cut costs, preserve KY teacher pensions

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) – A freshman member of the House with an education background is now leading the charge to fix Kentucky’s $43 billion dollar pension crisis.
Representative Scott Lewis, who has worked as a school superintendent, filed House Bill 504 right before the deadline to do so Wednesday.
HB 504 doesn’t raise new revenue to meet the state’s pension shortfall, but those who support it said it’ll make it less expensive to fund teacher pensions moving forward.
Lewis said preliminary estimates show it will save $335 million over a 20 year period.
He said they have been no major caucus meetings yet, but in passing legislators from both parties have told him they like what they saw in the legislation.
The House State Government Committee, which would hear the bill, did not end up discussing it the day after it was filed.
Lewis said he believes it will get assigned Thursday to that group.
The bill doesn’t impact current or retired employees. It only makes changes to teacher new hires starting in 2020.
It preserves defined benefits with a two tier system- one part acting similar to a pension, while the other is more like a 401(k).
The retirement age would be set at 55, with financial incentives built in encouraging teachers to work until age 62.
That would replace a current policy where teachers who’ve work 27 years could retire in their forties, and draw from the pension system longer.
“The bill was filed at the last minute yesterday," Rep Scott Lewis, (R) Hartford, said. "We were making revisions up to the very last. So, really, no one had a chance to see it, the final bill, until we posted it. So, people are just now getting a chance to go through it. To see if they like it or not.”
Kentucky Education Association President Stephanie Winkler said in a Facebook post late Thursday that the group has yet to take an official stance on the bill.
She did praise it for not crossing the line of removing defined benefits for teachers who don’t get social security. She also applauded risk controls that would kick in to keep the defined benefit plan funded over 90 percent, offsetting market volatility.
Winkler added that she feels educators that have taken office are really ‘going to bat’ for teachers across the state, including the sponsors of the new pension bill.
