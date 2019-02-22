Residents wonder if dogs are responsible for llama attack

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A veterinarian says the wounds on six llamas near the Louisville Zoo appeared “canine in nature.” After requesting tips, nearby residents reported seeing a group of three dogs near the llama farm recently.
On February 18, the llamas were killed in the 1500 block of Schuff Lanes. Another seven were injured.
Since the attacks, officials have been working to figure out what hurt the animals.
Louisville Metro Animal Services said Friday animal control has been canvasing the neighborhood. But they’re currently unable to confirm whether a dog, coyote or other large animal is responsible for the attack.
Anyone who may have seen the stray dogs reported by residents has been asked to call police.
