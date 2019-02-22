SnowTALK! BLOG: Friday Edition

A strong Arctic High drops into the Plains. At the same time, a southern branch system rolls out. Timing is everything of course and given it is nearly 10 days out, confidence is low. Having said that, what makes this interesting is that this is the strong push of cold weather we have seen since January. With the southeast ridge holding on as strong as it can, it should create one heck of a temperature gradient which would lead to a significant storm system. This ones at least stands a *chance* to mainly a southern system which could increase our snow potential locally with severe t-storms south of us. For now, we will just put this system on the top shelf. Let’s see how it looks next week.