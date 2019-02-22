StormTALK! Friday Edition

2- The afternoon rain cluster fades and even a few sun breaks develop. This would allow for just enough fuel for either isolated supercells to pop near our area, especially near the Ohio River/southern Indiana. Additional cells would pop all over southern IL, W Kentucky and W Tennessee. The severe potential would then be a factor from early evening all the way until about midnight at the latest. Strong straight-line wind gusts and a few tornadoes would be on the table. In addition, flash flooding. The thunderstorms will be racing at 60-70 mph in forward motion so the weather can change FAST during the late afternoon/evening.