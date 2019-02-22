Two arrested following accidental shooting in Hillview

HILLVIEW, KY (WAVE) - Two people have been arrested in connection to a shooting at a home in Hillview on Wednesday.
Hillview Police said around 1:59 p.m. they arrived to 602 Prairie Drive and found James B. Nichols, 39, coming from the backyard acting suspicious. When confronted by officers, police said Nichols wouldn’t comply with their demands. Around the same time he was subdued, officers said Hillary D Carney, 38, was seen coming out of the front door of the home. Carney was detained without issues.
>> PREVIOUS STORY: Man found shot at Hillview home
Both Nichols and Carney told police that a man who had been shot was inside. Carney placed the initial call to 911, dispatching them to the home.
Police found William J. Gunnels, 39, lying on the living room floor of the home with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was taken to UofL Hospital and is expected to recover.
An investigation revealed Nichols was showing Carney and Gunnels his .22 caliber revolver in the basement of the home when while handling the gun, Carney accidentally discharged the firearm, hitting Gunnels. Carney called 911 for help while Nichols worked to hide marijuana and other drug paraphernalia in a shed in the backyard of the house, according to officials.
Police found marijuana, drug paraphernalia, money, firearms, ammunition and video surveillance equipment inside the home.
Nichols was the only person charged in this incident for trafficking in marijuana, resisting arrest and tampering with physical evidence. Carney was arrested for an outstanding warrant from Nelson County.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.