Two arrested following accidental shooting in Hillview

Hillview Police said around 1:59 p.m. they arrived to 602 Prairie Drive and found James B. Nichols, 39, coming from the backyard acting suspicious. When confronted by officers, police said Nichols wouldn’t comply with their demands. Around the same time he was subdued, officers said Hillary D Carney, 38, was seen coming out of the front door of the home. Carney was detained without issues.