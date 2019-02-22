Two dead, two wounded in Elizabethtown Shootings

Elizabethtown, KY (WAVE) - Two people are dead, and two others are injured in a series of shootings in Elizabethtown.
Around 11:40 p.m. Thursday, Elizabethtown Police received several calls about shots fired with multiple victims. Police found four victims in three separate crime scenes in the general area of North Miles Street and Warfield Street. Two victims were pronounced dead. Two others were wounded, in serious condition.
Elizabethtown Police say there is a suspect in custody, and is believed to be the only individual involved in the shootings.
Police have not released any names of the victims or suspect, or what led up to the shootings. WAVE 3 News is on the scene and will bring you more on WAVE 3 News Sunrise.
