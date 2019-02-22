UofL announces $5 million gift from UPS

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The University of Louisville announced a major contribution to its athletics program on Friday.
UPS is giving $5 million to UofL Athletics, to establish the UPS Leadership Academy within UofL Athletics.
According to a release from the University, the UPS Leadership Academy is going to held sophomore student-athletes “as they develop their leadership framework by examining and reflecting on their individual leadership style and moving into a collective leadership model as part of a team, classroom and community.”
The deal also extended the naming rights to the UPS Flight Deck at Cardinal Stadium for another 13 years.
”We have established a terrific partnership with UPS over the last 20 years,” said Vince Tyra, UofL Vice President and Director of Athletics. “We are now excited about the level of support and array of programs designed to strengthen this partnership over the 13-year term of our agreement. We’re particularly delighted about the long-term benefits that our student-athletes will gain through the UPS Leadership Academy through the coming years.”
Tyra on Friday said the conversation about naming rights for the stadium as a whole is ‘dormant’.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.