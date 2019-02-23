As bill moves forward, many in Indiana call for stronger hate crime legislation

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) – Indiana is one of five states without a hate crime law. A bill making its way through the legislature seeks to change it, but may not go far enough.
There’s something this bill leaves out, a list of protected classes that the bill would explicitly protect. The bill moving forward in the Indiana legislature originally included that list of protections, as similar versions have in previous years, but that list is now gone. Without it, many supporters argue this bill won’t protect anyone even if it passes.
Hate crimes have been on the forefront of many Hoosiers’ minds over the past year, including when a Carmel synagogue was vandalized in June. It led Governor Eric Holcomb to call on lawmakers to finally pass a hate crime bill that would protect people against similar crimes.
In New Albany, the riverfront town is not immune to crimes where someone or a group of people are targeted. Just this week, the city's Human Rights Commission met to discuss and address a series of swastika stickers found around town over the past few months.
Mayor Jeff Gahan said plans to rid hate and protect victims of these crimes in this community and others around the state rely on lawmakers putting aside their differences and passing a hate crime law that will protect all people, including those in specific groups listed in the bill.
"So I would encourage the state legislators to keep moving and pass a real hate crime bill. A lot of people don’t know it, but there’s a lot of crime motivated by hate. And I think it sends the wrong signal about Indiana. We should be promoting diversity and without a hate crime bill, it’s kind of hard to do that,”said New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan.
Supporters of the bill in the legislature say even without the list of protected classes, the bill will protect people of a wide range.
Gov. Holcomb has said the bill working its way through the legislature without a specific list of protect classes will not go far enough to get Indiana off the list of states without a hate crime law.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.