Cards Hope to Find Offense Against Virginia

That Syracuse loss was the fourth loss in 12 games for U of L. Offense has been a problem for the Cards in that stretch. U of L has not reached the 80 point mark since an 82-54 victory at Wake Forest on January 30th. Virginia is not the team Cards’ fans want to see with their team struggling to score. The Cavaliers leads the nation in scoring defense, only giving up 54.6 points per game. “We’ve got to be able to generate good shots for one another”, said U of L head coach, Chris Mack in his pregame press conference. Mack later added that Virginia is so solid on the defensive end, because of familiarity. “They know who they are. They have a system that they don’t change from game-to-game, so it allows them to continually sharpen their saw at what they do,” said Mack.