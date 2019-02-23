Cards Hope to Find Offense Against Virginia

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - After shooting just under 26% from the field in a loss at Syracuse on Thursday night, the University of Louisville basketball team will try to find its shooting touch when #3 Virginia invades the KFC Yum! Center on Saturday. That loss dropped the Cards to sixth in the Atlantic Coast Conference standings as the season winds down. The top four seeds will receive a double bye in next month’s conference tournament.
That Syracuse loss was the fourth loss in 12 games for U of L. Offense has been a problem for the Cards in that stretch. U of L has not reached the 80 point mark since an 82-54 victory at Wake Forest on January 30th. Virginia is not the team Cards’ fans want to see with their team struggling to score. The Cavaliers leads the nation in scoring defense, only giving up 54.6 points per game. “We’ve got to be able to generate good shots for one another”, said U of L head coach, Chris Mack in his pregame press conference. Mack later added that Virginia is so solid on the defensive end, because of familiarity. “They know who they are. They have a system that they don’t change from game-to-game, so it allows them to continually sharpen their saw at what they do,” said Mack.
The Cavaliers have had U of L’s number over the years, winning 13 of the 17 all time matchups, including all three meetings between the two squads last season. Cards fans had their hearts broken by Virginia in last season’s meeting at home when a Deng Adell turnover led to a buzzer beating three pointer to give Virginia the win. U of L and #3 Virginia tipoff at noon on Saturday at the KFC Yum! Center.
