Cards suffer more heartache at hands of #3 Virginia

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - #18 UofL came out on first, hitting 10 of 16 three-pointers in the first half, including a Jordan Nwora bank in at the buzzer to take a 37-27 halftime lead on #3 Virginia. However, the Cavaliers bounced back with a dominant second half for a 64-52 win in the KFC Yum! Center.