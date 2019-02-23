Cards suffer more heartache at hands of #3 Virginia

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - #18 UofL came out on first, hitting 10 of 16 three-pointers in the first half, including a Jordan Nwora bank in at the buzzer to take a 37-27 halftime lead on #3 Virginia. However, the Cavaliers bounced back with a dominant second half for a 64-52 win in the KFC Yum! Center.
Virginia took it’s first lead of the game on a Kyle Guy drive with 8:46 remaining, part of a 12-2 run.
De’Andre Hunter lead UVA with 26 points.
Ryan McMahon scored all 12 of his points in the first half, hitting all four of his first half triples.
UofL was 6-30 from the field in the second half, just 2-17 from three. Nwora lead UofL with 17 points. Virginia outscored UofL 37-15 in the second half.
Down 51-47 with 8:17 left, Nwora scored on a drive, but was called for a charge. UVA’s Mamadi Diakite had his foot on the restricted area under the basket. After the replay was played on the big screen in the arena, UofL head coach Chris Mack reacted, earning a technical foul. Hunter hit both free throws.
The Cards fall to 18-10, 9-6 in the ACC. They have lost five of their last seven games. Virginia improves to 24-2, 12-2 in the ACC. UofL visits Boston College on Wednesday night at 9 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.