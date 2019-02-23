Dozens attend vigil to remember victims of deadly shooting in Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - A shooting spree is causing pain in a community where people say deadly shootings are anything but typical.
Four people were shot, two of them fatally, and the suspected gunman is in jail as police work to determine a motive.
The shootings happened in two locations, one a convenience store where many say they attended to for friendly service. On Friday night, they gathered at T-Mart on North Miles Street to remember the victims of Thursday’s Shooting.
“Su was absolutely the most giving person you could ever meet,” Rebecca Carter said.
Rebecca Carter and Chrisy Gordon said the death of T-Mart owner Subash Ghale will leave a big void in the community.
“What do we do now,” Savannah Hughes, of Elizabethtown, asked. “Where do we go if we are having a bad day? Who are we going to talk to?”
“I’ve seen a family come up here to get milk, and them not have enough money, and then he [Su] bought it for them,” Krystal Reynolds, of Elizabethtown, said.
Another woman was killed a few blocks away from the gas station in Thursday’s shooting.
“I'm grateful for the vigil,” Sherri Turner said. “It is an outpouring being held up by prayers.”
Sherri Turner said she attended the vigil to remember her daughter, Sherie Turner, who was dating and lived with the accused gunman. Sherri said she feels peace knowing her daughter recently began attending church.
“We had friction between us, but we were somewhat healed,” Sherri said. “Instead of us fussing when she left, she told me, ‘I love you mom.’”
The vigil brought comfort to family of the victims and helped the community cope with the unthinkable.
“You look at something and one day it's here, and you don't expect it to be so close to home,” Hughes said. “For something like this to happen, now this is all gone for a lot of us.”
Two other victims survived Thursday’s shooting, one is recovering at home and another is in critical condition.
