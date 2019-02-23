Five Questions with founders of Anchal

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It’s an exciting time for the local textile company Anchal.
It has partnered with the national fashion company, Madewell, and its products are being featured in their store windows throughout the country.
Sisters Colleen and Maggie Clines founded Anchal (pronounced on-chal) in 2010.
Colleen had taken a trip to India and learned about the women who were forced to work as sex workers and also learned about the area’s rich textiles. Now the company, which is based in the Portland neighborhood, works with artisans in India to create an assortment of bedding, quilts, pillows and travel bags, while helping the women financially who are making the products.
This new partnership means that for the first time, Anchal’s products are available on Madewell.com.
To celebrate the collaboration, Anchal will host a pop-up event at Madewell in the Oxmoor Center on Sunday, Feb. 24 from 12 p.m to 2 p.m. Along with checking out the display, you can enjoy some drinks and sweets, and get 20% off any purchase of $125 or more.
Here are my five questions with the Clines sisters.
Madewell selected Anchal’s quilts to be the backdrop of their launch of a Fair Trade Certified denim collection because our unique contemporary designs and our fair trade mission make the perfect complement in their windows.
We started very humbly with only $400 in the bank and the training of eight artisans. The beginning was supported by a very grassroots effort and wonderful generosity from the Louisville community. To date, we have impacted over 400 women in India and currently employ 150 in India and two in Louisville. We have created over 29,000 textiles, sold products to all 50 states and worked with over 100 retailers around the world including Anthropologie, Guggenheim Museum Store, Urban Outfitters and Madewell. Additionally, Anchal products have been featured in Harper’s Bazaar, Vogue, Forbes, Better Homes & Gardens, Design Sponge, Architectural Digest and Design Milk.
Anchal's mission is to provide alternative careers in textiles to women who are survivors of sex trafficking, domestic violence or other abuse. They are some of the most vulnerable and exploited women. Over 400 have been trained over the years and we are currently employing 150.
We plan to continue to impact as many lives as possible. The more supporters that discover and purchase Anchal products, the more women we can empower through design. Our goal is to employ 300 women in India and 10 in Louisville in three years.
To have Anchal's quilts and name in the windows of 162 stores across the country is such an honor. Not only has the visibility for our brand been amazing, but it gave a tremendous amount of work to our artisans. We are very grateful for the opportunity.
