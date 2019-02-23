Five Questions with founders of Anchal

We started very humbly with only $400 in the bank and the training of eight artisans. The beginning was supported by a very grassroots effort and wonderful generosity from the Louisville community. To date, we have impacted over 400 women in India and currently employ 150 in India and two in Louisville. We have created over 29,000 textiles, sold products to all 50 states and worked with over 100 retailers around the world including Anthropologie, Guggenheim Museum Store, Urban Outfitters and Madewell. Additionally, Anchal products have been featured in Harper’s Bazaar, Vogue, Forbes, Better Homes & Gardens, Design Sponge, Architectural Digest and Design Milk.