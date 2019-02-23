Former MSD driver took painkiller before deadly crash, prosecutors say

Former MSD driver took painkiller before deadly crash, prosecutors say
The former MSD driver charged in the deadly Christmas Eve Crash that killed LMPD Detective Deidre Mengedoht was arraigned Monday afternoon on seven charges, including murder.
February 22, 2019 at 10:26 PM EST - Updated February 22 at 10:26 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man charged in the death of LMPD Detective Deidre Mengedoht was under the influence of a prescription narcotic, according to prosecutors.

Former Metro Sewer District driver Roger Burdette faces a total of seven charges including aggravated DUI.

PREVIOUS STORIES

In court Friday morning prosecutors said Burdette was under the influence of the prescription painkiller hydrocodone at the time of the accident.

Burdette’s bond was lowered from $200,000 to $65,000 and he will be placed on home incarceration if he makes bond.

Burdette has pleaded not guilty.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.