Former MSD driver took painkiller before deadly crash, prosecutors say

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man charged in the death of LMPD Detective Deidre Mengedoht was under the influence of a prescription narcotic, according to prosecutors.
Former Metro Sewer District driver Roger Burdette faces a total of seven charges including aggravated DUI.
In court Friday morning prosecutors said Burdette was under the influence of the prescription painkiller hydrocodone at the time of the accident.
Burdette’s bond was lowered from $200,000 to $65,000 and he will be placed on home incarceration if he makes bond.
Burdette has pleaded not guilty.
