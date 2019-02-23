G1 winner Battle of Midway euthanized after breakdown in training

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Battle of Midway was euthanized Saturday after he broke down during a training session at Santa Anita Park.
Bloodhorse reported the breakdown occurred during a timed workout, and caused the horse to fracture a hind pastern.
“We want to do anything possible to save the horse, but the vets say there’s no way,” Don Alberto Stable racing manager Fernando Diaz-Valdez said. “There’s too many pieces. We are trying. We want to do anything to save the horse, because he gave us so much. There’s no words. For us, it’s the loss of a child.”
Battle of Midway earned more than $1.5 million in his career, and had an 8-4-2 record in 16 starts.
“We’ll just do the best we can to try to go on,” Hall of Fame trainer Jerry Hollendorfer said.
