IU Suffers Another Toss Loss at #21 Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa (WAVE) - The Hoosiers didn’t trail in the second half, but still manage to lose in overtime at #21 Iowa 76-70. The loss is Indiana’s 12th in 13 games. After a 12-2 start to the season, IU is now 13-14, and their NCAA Tournament hopes are fading quickly.
The Hoosiers got off to a solid start. Former New Albany star, Romeo Langford’s three pointer gave IU an early 13-6 lead. Juwan Morgan was once again in foul trouble, but Evan Fitzner gave the Hoosiers some fire power off the bench, scoring 11 points for the game. As well as Indiana was playing, the game was still tied at 28 at halftime.
IU opened the second half by scoring the first six points. That lead would stretch to as much as seven points in the second frame, but the Hawkeyes wouldn’t go away. It looked like the Hoosiers may have landed a haymaker when Morgan drilled a three pointer to give them a 62-56 lead with 2:27 remaining. Unfortunately, that would be last field goal Indiana would make in regulation. The Hoosiers had a chance to put it away with 38 seconds remaining with Rob Phinisee at the line, shooting two, up 62-60. Phinisee went 1-2 at the line. On the ensuing possession, Iowa’s version of Mr. Clutch, Jordan Bohannon sunk a fade away three pointer to tie the game. Indiana had one last chance to win it in regulation, but Langford’s three pointer didn’t fall, and we were headed to OT. The Hawkeyes would outscore the Hoosiers 13-7 in the extra frame to beat Indiana for the second time in the month of February.
Despite foul trouble, Morgan led Indiana with 15 points. Langford scored 14 points on 4-12 shooting. Tyler Cook led everybody with 18 points. IU is next in action on Tuesday night, hosting Wisconsin.
