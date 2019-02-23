IU Suffers Another Toss Loss at #21 Iowa

IU opened the second half by scoring the first six points. That lead would stretch to as much as seven points in the second frame, but the Hawkeyes wouldn’t go away. It looked like the Hoosiers may have landed a haymaker when Morgan drilled a three pointer to give them a 62-56 lead with 2:27 remaining. Unfortunately, that would be last field goal Indiana would make in regulation. The Hoosiers had a chance to put it away with 38 seconds remaining with Rob Phinisee at the line, shooting two, up 62-60. Phinisee went 1-2 at the line. On the ensuing possession, Iowa’s version of Mr. Clutch, Jordan Bohannon sunk a fade away three pointer to tie the game. Indiana had one last chance to win it in regulation, but Langford’s three pointer didn’t fall, and we were headed to OT. The Hawkeyes would outscore the Hoosiers 13-7 in the extra frame to beat Indiana for the second time in the month of February.