KY Lt. governor honors teen killed in crash during police chase

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton was in Louisville on Friday offering condolences to the family of a teenager killed in December.
Ki’Anthony Tyus, 13, died when the stolen SUV he was riding in crashed during a police chase.
Tyus was also an advocate against gun violence.
That’s because he was shot in a drive-by at Ballard Park when he was nine-years-old.
“You have lost a son, a grandson, a brother -- but we have lost a leader,” Hampton said. “I think we have truly lost a leader. He was on his way to being something special.”
Tyus’ family is suing an Louisville Metro Police Department officer over the deadly pursuit.
