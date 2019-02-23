KY Lt. governor honors teen killed in crash during police chase

Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton comforted the family of Ki'Anthony Tyus as she honored him.
By Becca Gibson | February 23, 2019 at 12:06 AM EST - Updated February 23 at 12:06 AM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton was in Louisville on Friday offering condolences to the family of a teenager killed in December.

Ki’Anthony Tyus, 13, died when the stolen SUV he was riding in crashed during a police chase.

Tyus was also an advocate against gun violence.

That’s because he was shot in a drive-by at Ballard Park when he was nine-years-old.

“You have lost a son, a grandson, a brother -- but we have lost a leader,” Hampton said. “I think we have truly lost a leader. He was on his way to being something special.”

Tyus’ family is suing an Louisville Metro Police Department officer over the deadly pursuit.

