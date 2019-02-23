New snow leopard arrives at Louisville Zoo

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo welcomed a new addition Saturday morning.
One-year-old snow leopard Meru moved more than 2,000 miles from the Los Angeles Zoo to the Louisville Zoo early Saturday morning.
UPS moved the 99-pound endangered animal.
“We have a long standing relationship with the Louisville Zoo,” UPS Spokesperson Michelle Polk said. “This is one of those things that just makes sense to be a community partner. To be a part of this, it’s exciting.”
UPS said Meru rode in a crate specifically designed for transporting exotic felines.
“Being able to work together in a collaborative effort to bring a very special cat to Louisville is pretty special,” Kyle Shepherd with the Louisville Zoo said.
Meru will join two other snow leopards, Kimti and NeeCee, in a new snow leopard exhibit opening in March.
The exhibit will resemble a small Himalayan village in Nepal.
“Best of all these beautiful passages where you’ll get to see the snow leopards walk about a walkabout above your head. So Kimti, NeeCee and Meru are going to have a fabulous new home,” Shepherd said.
Meru arrived at UPS Worldport around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.