New snow leopard arrives at Louisville Zoo
By Taylor Durden | February 23, 2019 at 10:42 AM EST - Updated February 23 at 10:42 AM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo welcomed a new addition Saturday morning.

One-year-old snow leopard Meru moved more than 2,000 miles from the Los Angeles Zoo to the Louisville Zoo early Saturday morning.

UPS moved the 99-pound endangered animal.

“We have a long standing relationship with the Louisville Zoo,” UPS Spokesperson Michelle Polk said. “This is one of those things that just makes sense to be a community partner. To be a part of this, it’s exciting.”

UPS said Meru rode in a crate specifically designed for transporting exotic felines.

“Being able to work together in a collaborative effort to bring a very special cat to Louisville is pretty special,” Kyle Shepherd with the Louisville Zoo said.

Meru will join two other snow leopards, Kimti and NeeCee, in a new snow leopard exhibit opening in March.

The exhibit will resemble a small Himalayan village in Nepal.

“Best of all these beautiful passages where you’ll get to see the snow leopards walk about a walkabout above your head. So Kimti, NeeCee and Meru are going to have a fabulous new home,” Shepherd said.

Meru arrived at UPS Worldport around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

