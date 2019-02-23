Woman stabbed during fight at Elizabethtown gas station

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Elizabethtown Police said a woman was stabbed in the leg while fighting at a gas station.
Police said it happened around 5:20 p.m. Friday. Officers responded to the Marathon on Cardinal Drive after reports of two female motorists fighting in the parking lot. When police got there the two women had separated, but one had been stabbed in the leg.
An investigation revealed the women began arguing while traveling on Patriot Parkway. The altercation led them to the Marathon parking lot where things turned physical, according to police. During the fight, one of the women pulled a knife and stabbed the other in the leg.
The woman who was stabbed was taken to UofL Hospital and is expected to be okay, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing. Police have not released the names of either of the women involved.
