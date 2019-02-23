Young boxers journey to the Louisville Select Boxing Championship

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Saturday, two brothers hope to become local boxing champs. But their road to the ring wasn’t easy.
Inside the rope, 16-year-old Demontaze and 18-year-old Demetrius Duncan are known as Juicy and Man Man. When they step out, those names stick with them--but so does the strength, determination and growth that comes with it.
“Juicy’s not scared to get hit,” said Demontaze. “So either you [get] scared and start to run, or go towards the punch and start to fight."
”I want to take it as far as I can,” said Demetrius. “Holding up a WBC with my little brother."
The two brothers have been in the fight together since the beginning.
“Changed my whole life, started making better grades,” said Demontaze. “[I] stopped getting in trouble in school and encouraged other people to do better.”
The boys channeled that energy as Juicy and Man Man in the ring. They were discovered at 11- and 12-years-old by their coach Nick Bareis.
“They have the whole city behind them,” said Bareis. “They’re the sons of the city."
”It’s a family sport, and everyone on this team is going to make it,” said Demontaze.
The boys lost their mother at a young age. They dealt with another family tragedy just over a year ago. Bareis said it was a simple decision to take the boys in and add the title of ‘pops’ to his coaching role.
“I knew he had us. I knew we were in the right hands,” said Demetrius. “That’s my brother, that’s my pops, but in the boxing ring, that’s my coach, that’s my teammate.”
Saturday night the boys compete in the Louisville Select Boxing Championship. Juicy is the main event with a 56-2 amateur boxing record.
Both boys have won National Championships and plan to take their skills to the top together.
The Louisville Select Boxing Championship is at Expo starts at 5 p.m. Saturday. The main event starts at 9:15 p.m.. Tickets are available at the door.
