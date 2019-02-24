Activists demonstrate against U.S. intervention in Venezuela at Big Four Bridge

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Demonstrators voiced their opposition to the United States’ intervention in Venezuela at the Big Four Bridge on Sunday. Similar gatherings were held across the United States as the conditions in Venezuela continue to deteriorate.
Many countries across the globe, including the United States, have withdrawn support for Venezuela’s elected President Nicholas Maduro and are backing opposition leader Juan Guaido, who has asked the military to join him in the fight against Maduro’s “dictatorship.”
Organizers of the Louisville rally said the incendiary actions of the United States--supporting the attempted coup and imposing economic sanctions, particularly on the country’s state-owned oil company--have worsened conditions for the humanitarian situation and pushed the South American country further towards civil war.
They want an end to the sanctions and for the U.S. to respect Venezuela’s sovereignty, SURJ said in a press release.
The group believes that the United States has gotten involved in the conflict due to Venezuela’s oil reserves, citing a quote from National Security Advisor John Bolton in their release.
In a Jan. 24 clip published by Fox Business News on YouTube, Bolton said that “It will make a big difference to the United States economically if we could have American oil companies invest in and produce the oil capabilities in Venezuela.”
However, in the same interview, Bolton also cited the multiple countries standing against Maduro, who some view as a dictator, and said Maduro won’t be able to count on Venezuela’s military during the crisis.
The rally was organized by the Kentucky Interfaith Taskforce on Latin America and the Caribbean (KITLAC) and Louisville Showing Up for Racial Justice (SURJ).
