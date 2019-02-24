Cats have the look of a one seed in romp past Auburn

UK’s P.J. Washington scored 24 points to lead fourth-ranked Kentucky to a regular season sweep of the Tigers. For the Wildcats, Tyler Herro fired in 17 points while Ashton Hagans added 14. Washington lit the fuse early on as he notched 11 of the Cats’ first 16 points. UK used the three pointer to build a nice first half cushion. In that first half, Auburn put together a run to close the gap to 38-31. Then the Wildcats ran off seven consecutive points and UK led 45 to 31 at intermission.