Cats have the look of a one seed in romp past Auburn

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - On Saturday, ESPN’s brackets expert, Joe Lunardi said Kentucky was now a one seed on his NCAA tourney board. This change courtesy of UK’s dismantling of the Auburn Tigers. Saturday at Rupp Arena, the Wildcats crushed Auburn 80 -53 and they indeed had the look of a one seed for March Madness.
UK’s P.J. Washington scored 24 points to lead fourth-ranked Kentucky to a regular season sweep of the Tigers. For the Wildcats, Tyler Herro fired in 17 points while Ashton Hagans added 14. Washington lit the fuse early on as he notched 11 of the Cats’ first 16 points. UK used the three pointer to build a nice first half cushion. In that first half, Auburn put together a run to close the gap to 38-31. Then the Wildcats ran off seven consecutive points and UK led 45 to 31 at intermission.
Kentucky began the second half on an 11-0 spree to really put the game out of reach for the Tigers. In all, the Wildcats bombed Auburn with 11 treys. UK eventually built a 33 point lead before winning by 27.
The Cats, now 23-4, were without frontline senior Reid Travis, who is recovering from a leg injury. Freshman E.J. Montgomery started in Travis’ place and contributed 6 points. With the victory, John Calipari moved past Joe B. Hall as Kentucky’s second winningest coach . Calipari captured his 298th win as UK head coach. Next up for Kentucky, a Tuesday night home game against Arkansas.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.