Lewis University spoils Knights Senior Day

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Bellarmine’s final home game of the regular season included a pre-game celebration of the Knights’ six seniors: Adam Eberhard, Daniel Ramser, Tyler Jenkins, Skyler Hunter, Chivarsky Corbett, and Willie Schurfranz. But after the ceremony, Lewis University wanted to spoil Senior Day and indeed they pulled it off.
Lewis’ Kendale McCullum hit a mid-range jumper in the closing seconds to lift his team over the Knights, 63 to 62. McCullum, who tallied a dozen points in the game got help from teammate Adam Pischeke who led all scorers with 24. The Knights Daniel Ramser gave his team the lead on a layup with just a little over 8 seconds left prior to McCullum’s big shot.
Bellarmine was led by senior Chivarsky Corbett, who almost pulled off double double. Corbett rang up 16 points and pulled down 9 rebounds. Ramser with a total of 10 points, was Bellarmine’s only other double figure scorer.
The Knights will close out the regular season with a pair of road games. They’ll take on McKendree on Thursday night and then travel to Illinois -Springfield next Saturday.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.