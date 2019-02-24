Man to run 224 miles in 72 hours honoring slain California police officer

DAVIS, CA, (KTXL/CNN) - An ultra-runner is the unthinkable by trying to complete 224 miles over the course of 72 hours.
Colin Schmitt said his efforts are for a very good cause.
He’s run long distances before, but never something like this.
Schmitt got the idea when he passed a billboard with Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona's picture on it.
Corona was killed in the line of duty on Jan. 10.
“I was like, I know what we can do with that number,” Schmitt said. “Let's do something with that number. Let's make a statement with that number."
And he has.
Schmitt set out Friday on the 224-mile run.
This personal trainer at Get Fit Davis Sport will run a 17 mile loop around the city of Davis, CA, until he achieves his goal.
"Worse-case scenario I just walk it the rest of the way,” Schmitt said. “If I don't get it by 224 that's not going to stop me. I'm going to keep going and finish it."
Ashton Wolgast is running part of the 224 miles with her friend.
Both remember the day Corona was gunned down. They understand what that loss means to their community.
"It's a terrible loss, so we're just happy to be able to do something to show our support," Wolgast said.
Schmitt has set up a GoFundMe account to help benefit the Natalie Corona Scholarship Fund.
“The money for that is going to go toward supporting women in the police academy, supporting education and all sorts of other great things,” he said.
“I think he just wants to get people out of their normal routine, get people thinking about something else and about others,” Wolgast said.
Schmitt only takes a 30-minute rest every 12 hours to grab a shower, a fresh set of clothes and something to eat.
Then he's off again but with plenty on his mind.
"I've got Natalie backing me up for this because I wouldn't be running the 224 if that wasn't her badge number,” he said. “So really, she inspired the run. So, I'm trying to represent the run the best I can."
If all goes as planned, Schmitt will be finishing the 224 miles early Monday morning by 6 a.m. Pacific Time.
