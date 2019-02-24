Police investigating shooting at Meijer on Hurstbourne Parkway

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are investigating a shooting at the Meijer store on Hurstbourne Parkway in a Jeffersontown shopping center.
A call of a shooting came in at 5:01 p.m. in the 4500 block of Hurstbourne Parkway, Metrosafe said. That’s the same address as the Meijer store.
First responders were dispatched to the Meijer parking lot, arrived on scene and found one victim who had been shot.
The victim was transported to UofL Hospital with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, LMPD Spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.
This is the second shooting this weekend in a public place.
The Major Crimes Unit is investigating. There are no suspects and/or arrests at this time, the LMPD said.
