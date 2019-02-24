UPDATE: Man charged with murder in Olive Garden shooting

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person is dead after a shooting at a Louisville Olive Garden restaurant.
At around 8:28 p.m., officials received a call of a shooting inside an Okolona Olive Garden in the 4800 block of Outer Loop at the Jefferson Mall, Metrosafe said.
First responders arrived on scene and found one victim who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said.
The victim, a man in his 20s, was transported to UofL Hospital around 9:05 p.m.
He died a short time later of his injuries.
Police have charged Devone Briggs with murder in connection with the shooting.
According to Briggs arrest slip, Briggs and the victim were involved in an argument inside the restaurant. Briggs gave a statement to police, in which he said during the argument, he pulled a gun and intentionally shot the victim.
Police also say Briggs left the scene of the shooting in a black Ford Fusion, which they found near the Jefferson Mall. Briggs allegedly tossed a bag out of the car when police stopped him. Officers later recovered the bag, which contained smaller bags of individual portions of marijuana believed to be packaged to sell.
The shooting victim was a patron at the restaurant eating dinner.
“The restaurant was pretty well populated form my understanding. There were a number of families, friends children having get-togethers, what have you, and we’re very fortunate that this was not more tragic then what it turned out to be this evening,” LMPD Spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.
The incident began when a fight between two or three customers reportedly broke out inside the restaurant just before 8:30 p.m., witnesses told WAVE 3 News.
Rachel Cortie’s 16-year-old son works at the Olive Garden. He called her right after the shooting happened, she said.
“You don’t expect your 16 year old to call,” said Cortie. “So, I’m just worried if he’ll have any...or, how this will affect him really.”
Police have asked anyone who was at the Olive Garden on Outer Loop Saturday evening and did not talk with police is asked to call the crime tip hotline at 502-574-5673 and leave their name and phone number.
