Bond stays at $1M for man accused in deadly Olive Garden shooting

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man accused of shooting and killing another man in a busy restaurant over the weekend appeared in court Monday.
Devone Briggs’ attorney asked for his client’s bond to be reduced from $1 million to $20,000. The judge denied the request.
Witnesses at the Olive Garden restaurant near Jefferson Mall said Briggs got into an argument with another man. The brief altercation Saturday night ended when Briggs, 30, shot and killed Jose Munoz, police said.
“As I understand this, this is a significant self-defense issue,” Briggs’ attorney, John Olash, said in court Monday. “From the witnesses I’ve spoke to, the deceased is the one that was the aggressor. He swung at my client, he pushed my client, he threatened Mr. Briggs before the deceased was shot. This will be a challenged case.”
Olash also told the court that Briggs works two jobs and owns a home in PRP.
A witness told WAVE 3 News on Sunday night that she was celebrating her birthday with her family when the confrontation took place. Kristina Larkin said she and her sister took cover under a table.
“That was the scariest moment of my life,” Larkin said. “It was complete horror. Looking around under the table and seeing everyone else in the restaurant under the table looking back at you, it was terrible.”
It’s not clear what caused the altercation between Briggs and Munoz, who was 25 years old.
Briggs will be back in court March 7.
