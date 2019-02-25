Cards move up to #3, Cats to #11 in AP Top 25

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - After wins at Virginia and over Boston College at home, the UofL women moved up to #3 in this weeks AP Top 25. Kentucky jumped five spots to #11.
The Cards will host #10 NC State on “Senior Night” on Thursday at 7 p.m. The final regular season in the KFC Yum! Center for Asia Durr.
Here is this weeks poll:
Record Pts Prv
1. Baylor (28) 25-1700 1
2. UConn 25-2 663 3
3. Louisville 25-2 639 4
4. Notre Dame 25-3 625 5
5. Mississippi St. 25-2 576 6
6. Oregon 25-3 559 2
7. Stanford 23-4 506 7
8. Maryland 24-3 489 8
9. Oregon St. 23-5 486 12
10. NC State 24-3 454 9
11. Kentucky 23-5 368 16
12. Iowa 21-6 367 10
13. Marquette 23-5 356 11
14. South Carolina 20-7 346 13
15. Miami 23-6 320 14
16. Gonzaga 25-3 308 15
17. Syracuse 20-6 258 18
18. Texas 21-6 241 19
19. Texas A&M 20-6 179 21
20. Iowa St. 20-7 173 20
21. Arizona St. 18-8 106 17
22. Florida St. 21-6 97 22
23. Drake 21-5 78 24
24. Rice 23-3 67 25
25. UCLA 17-11 40 -
Others receiving votes: South Dakota 23, South Dakota St. 22, DePaul 8, BYU 8, West Virginia 7, UCF 6, Kansas St 5, Clemson 4, Minnesota 4, Florida Gulf Coast 4, Rutgers 3, Missouri 2, Cent Michigan 2, Miami (Ohio) 1.
