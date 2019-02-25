16 Cats Hold Off Late Push by LSU

LSU scored the first basket of the second period to cut UK's lead to 12-8. However, the Cats went on 6-1 run to take an 18-9 advantage with 6:18 left in the half. Kentucky took its first double-digit lead on an and-one by Howard with 2:04 left in the half. The Cats would hold a double-figure lead for the remainder of the half, taking their largest lead, 28-15, into the break. Murray led all scorers with 10 points in the first half and Howard added eight. LSU hit just five of 29 (17.2 percent) from the field in the half while committing 10 turnovers.