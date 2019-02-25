Cost estimate for Old Vincennes Road revealed

By: Chris Morris - News and Tribune
NEW ALBANY - It looks like work to fix a failing section of Old Vincennes Road will start next month.
The New Albany Board of Public Works & Safety declared the 180-foot section that is crumbling and shifting an emergency Tuesday morning. Bids are due by March 5, and the estimated cost for the repair is $395,000.
According to the News and Tribune, Engineers with Jacobi Toombs & Lanz will oversee the project. Right now, traffic along the section that needs repaired, near The Villages at Historic Silvercrest entrance, has been reduced to one lane.
While it has not yet been determined where the money will come from, the city's administration does not plan to use 2019 paving funds to fix the problem.
Engineer Jorge Lanz, who has been involved with similar fixes, said the plan is to dig 12 feet deep to the top of limestone to begin the repair.
Several council members spoke about the Old Vincennes Road problem Thursday night. The road has been repaired in the past but this time the repair will be more permanent, Lanz said.
"One of the things that bothers me was back in the summer this was brought up. This council didn't do anything about it," Councilman Dan Coffey said. "We are putting too many other projects ahead of what needs to be done. This should have been fixed six months ago."
Councilman Dr. Al Knable said he listed Old Vincennes Road as No. 2 on his list of priorities last year when he served as council president. He said the council does not have final say in which order projects are completed, that is the administration's job. He said it's important that the upcoming repair is not "another patch job."
Coffey said the council does appropriate money which gives them some leverage on how it is spent and prioritized.
"We allow him [Mayor Jeff Gahan] to dictate what we do," Coffey said.
Council President Scott Blair agreed the road should have been fixed correctly sooner, and said he was concerned with where the money would come from to pay for the work. He asked city attorney Shane Gibson to try and take it out of Economic Development Income Tax funds, or from the riverboat account.
Bids are due to the board of works at the March 5 meeting and the job likely will be awarded at that time.
Lanz said the road will have to be closed for approximately 30 days to complete the work. He said the same type of pavement failure has occurred on similar roads, such as Spring Street Hill, Moser Knob and Spickert Knob. The Floyd County Commissioners placed weight limits on Moser and Spickert Knob roads, something Knable said the city council should consider for Old Vincennes.