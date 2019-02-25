Court hearing delayed in Passport Health Plan lawsuit

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Franklin County Circuit Court judge has delayed the initial hearing in a lawsuit Passport Health Plan filed against the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services last week.
The delay, which was originally scheduled for Feb. 26, was at the request of Kentucky state attorneys. The hearing will now take place on March 5.
Passport filed the lawsuit on Feb. 15, seeking immediate and long-term relief from a reduction in reimbursement rates that impact Medicaid beneficiaries in and around Louisville.
Work on the new headquarters building at 18th Street and Broadway is on hold while the organization tries to resolve a dispute.
