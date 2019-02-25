2 donkeys found dead five miles south of where 6 llamas were killed

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Animal Services says two donkeys were found dead over the weekend.
LMAS was called to the 6200 block of Fegenbush Lane on Sunday after an owner reported her two donkeys had been killed.
The attack happened five miles south of where six llamas were killed on Schuff Lane.
Right now, it’s unclear if the two attacks are related.
LMAS tells WAVE 3 News that it appears the llamas weren’t killed for food, while the donkeys may have been.
The scene on Fegenbush Lane was contaminated due to the weekend rain.
LMAS says they plan on providing more details on both cases on Tuesday.
