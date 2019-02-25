2 flu-related deaths reported last week; health officials say flu cases are down

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Flu cases in Louisville dropped nearly 43 percent last week, health officials said.
There were 528 confirmed new cases in the latest weekly report from Louisville health officials. Officials also recorded two more flu-related deaths in Louisville.
Confirmed flu cases at Norton Immediate Care Centers in the Louisville area, including Southern Indiana, fell 37 percent.
Statewide, there were 1,316 new flu cases in week ended Feb. 16, down 33 percent from the week before. There were six flu-related deaths during the week, all of which were adults. There have been 31 flu-related deaths in Kentucky this flu season, including one child.
Health officials say there is still time to get a flu shot. It takes about two weeks for the shot to protect you, it can lessen the severity of symptoms if you catch the virus.
Some tips to avoid getting the flu:
- Avoid being face to face with a sick person. If possible, spend as little time as possible in close contact with a sick person.
- When holding sick children, place their chin on your shoulder so they will not cough in your face.
- Wash your hands often and as soon as you’ve had contact with a sick person, and after handling their tissues or laundry.
- If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
