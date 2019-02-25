FORECAST: A sunny and calm to start the work week

ALERTS
- EARLY WEEK: River flooding continues
RIVER LEVELS (AS OF 10 AM MONDAY)
- Ohio Upper Gauge - Now: 24.25’ Flood Stage: 23.0’ Forecast River Rise: 26’ (Wednesday morning)
- Ohio Lower Gauge - Now: 55.30’ Flood Stage: 55.0’ Forecast River Rise: 57’ (Tuesday night)
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's a beautiful start to the work week, but it will be chilly.
Expect a mostly sunny sky through the afternoon with highs reaching the low to mid 40s. The Ohio River is now at minor flood stage and is expected to crest late Tuesday into early Wednesday morning.
High pressure moves to the east on Tuesday allowing for a southerly wind to return boosting temperatures back into the 50s for highs. We will work in some clouds on Tuesday, especially for the first half of the day, but it stays dry.
A weak cold front will bring a slight chance of showers late Wednesday into Thursday. There still is uncertainty with the weekend forecast as models are split on what to do with a storm system.
Right now we have a slight chance of some snow showers late Sunday into Monday. Keep checking back for more updates as the week progresses.
FORECAST
TODAY: Mostly sunny and cool. HIGH: 45°
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with patchy fog. LOW: 28°
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and warmer. HIGH: 54°
RIVER FLOOD IMPACT
UPPER GAUGE – NOW 24.25’ FORECAST RIVER RISE: 26’ by Wednesday morning
32’ 2nd Street is floodgate is closed.
30’ Utica Pike floods at Duffy’s Landing in Jeffersonville.
29’ Parts of Utica IN flood. Third Street ramp off of I-64 closes. 10th Streets is closed at floodgate.
28’ More sections of River Road floods. Beachland Beach area is cut off. Lime Kiln Lane floods south of River Road.
27’ River Road floods at many locations from 3rd St. to Glenview. Blankenbaker Lane closes south of River Road. River Dell Rd. floods at Mellwood Ave. Riverside Dr. floods at many locations.
26’ Mockingbird Valley Rd. floods south of Mellwood Ave.
24.5’ Waldoah Beach and Transylvania Beach areas are cut off. River Road near Indian Hills Trail floods. Adams St. and Witherspoon Rd. closes.
23’ Some sections of River Road are closed from 3rd St. to 8th St. Eifler Beach and Juniper Beach areas are cut off. Parts of Campbell St., Frankfort Ave., and Mockingbird Valley Rd. close. Right turns onto River Rd. from the I-64 ramp are prohibited.
LOWER GAUGE – NOW 55.30’ FORECAST RIVER RISE: 57’ by Tuesday night
65’ Parts of US 31W (Dixie Highway) flood from I-265 (Gene Snyder Freeway) interchange to West Point KY. Riverfront parks in Clarksville and New Albany flood.
59’ Overbrook Rd. floods south of Lake Dreamland Rd.
58’ IN 111 floods upstream of Bridgeport.
55’ Parks and riverfront areas in Clarksville and New Albany flood. Some yards along US 31W (Dixie Highway) from Pleasure Ridge Park to West Point KY flood.
