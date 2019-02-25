FORECAST: Sunny, calm to start the workweek

ALERTS
EARLY WEEK: River flooding continues
RIVER LEVELS (2 AM - MONDAY)
Ohio Upper Gauge Now: 24.03’ Flood Stage: 23.0’ Forecast River Rise: 26’ (Wednesday morning)
Ohio Lower Gauge Now: 55.01’ Flood Stage: 55.0’ Forecast River Rise: 57’ (Tuesday night)
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Area rivers remain high from last week’s rainfall. The Ohio River is now at minor flood stage and is expected to crest late Tuesday into early Wednesday morning.
High pressure over the region will keep us dry and sunny today.
Winds are a bit breezy this morning, gusting to near 25 mph at times. Gusty winds have driven wind chills this morning into the low 20s and teens. Winds will die down as the morning progresses.
Temperatures will rise into the low to mid 40s this afternoon with the help of abundant sunshine.
Tonight, temperatures fall into the 20s under mostly clear skies.
Sunshine is back on Tuesday as highs climb into the 50s.
A weak cold front brings slight rain chances late Wednesday into Thursday.
Another low-pressure system brings more robust precipitation chances heading into the weekend.
FORECAST
TODAY: Mostly Sunny; Cool; HIGH: 45°
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear; LOW: 28°
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny; Warmer; HIGH: 53°
IN THE APP
- River flooding update
- Traffic Map: Updated incidents and delays
- Late week rain
RIVER FLOOD IMPACT UPPER GAUGE – NOW 24.03’ FORECAST RIVER RISE: 26’ by Wednesday morning
32’ 2nd Street is floodgate is closed.
30’ Utica Pike floods at Duffy’s Landing in Jeffersonville.
29’ Parts of Utica IN flood. Third Street ramp off of I-64 closes. 10th Streets is closed at floodgate.
28’ More sections of River Road floods. Beachland Beach area is cut off. Lime Kiln Lane floods south of River Road.
27’ River Road floods at many locations from 3rd St. to Glenview. Blankenbaker Lane closes south of River Road. River Dell Rd. floods at Mellwood Ave. Riverside Dr. floods at many locations.
26’ Mockingbird Valley Rd. floods south of Mellwood Ave.
24.5’ Waldoah Beach and Transylvania Beach areas are cut off. River Road near Indian Hills Trail floods. Adams St. and Witherspoon Rd. closes.
23’ Some sections of River Road are closed from 3rd St. to 8th St. Eifler Beach and Juniper Beach areas are cut off. Parts of Campbell St., Frankfort Ave., and Mockingbird Valley Rd. close. Right turns onto River Rd. from the I-64 ramp are prohibited.
LOWER GAUGE – NOW 55.01’ FORECAST RIVER RISE: 57’ by Tuesday night
65’ Parts of US 31W (Dixie Highway) flood from I-265 (Gene Snyder Freeway) interchange to West Point KY. Riverfront parks in Clarksville and New Albany flood.
59’ Overbrook Rd. floods south of Lake Dreamland Rd.
58’ IN 111 floods upstream of Bridgeport.
55’ Parks and riverfront areas in Clarksville and New Albany flood. Some yards along US 31W (Dixie Highway) from Pleasure Ridge Park to West Point KY flood.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.