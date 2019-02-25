Fort Knox soldier charged with assault after woman is stabbed

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - A soldier charged after a stabbing Friday afternoon in Elizabethtown has made her first appearance before a judge.
Kai Waconda Waters, 33, of Elizabethtown, was arrested Friday afternoon on a charge of assault 2nd degree.
According to Elizabethtown police, officers were called to Cardinal Drive and Westport Road around 5:20 p.m. about two women fighting in the parking lot of a convenience store. The fight was over by the time officers arrived, but one of the women had a stab wound to the leg.
Police say the women had been arguing while they were traveling on Patriot Parkway before the fight started. During the fight, Waters is alleged to have pulled out a knife and stabbed the other woman.
The injured woman was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment. Her injury is believed to be non-life threatening.
A not guilty plea was entered for Waters, an active duty soldier stationed at Fort Knox. She remains in the Hardin County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.
Waters is scheduled to be back in Hardin District Court on March 8. Army officials told the court they can confine Waters on the post, if necessary.
