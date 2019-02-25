Hanover College a stop for the Don Shirley trio, portrayed in the Oscar-winning movie ‘Green Book’

HANOVER, IN (WAVE) - Hollywood’s biggest night recognized ‘Green Book’ with its highest honor of Oscar for Best Picture Sunday night.
The movie is based on the true story of musician Dr. Don Shirley and his driver as they travel across the country and through much of the south for a tour during the '60s.
The movie brings back real memories of a concert held more than half a century ago.
For those at Hanover College more than 50 years ago, Dr. Shirley's performance inside Parker Auditorium wasn't a scene in a movie, it's a memory from their performance January 16, 1963.
“He was a very talented musician and a gentleman in every way as far as I was concerned,” Bob Trimble said.
A retired professor at Hanover College, Trimble taught at the school for 35 years, he started at the college in 1961. More than 55 years ago, Trimble chaired a committee tasked with bringing in artists and musical groups to the school. A fan of jazz music, Trimble said he and others in the committee pushed to bring in the modern music that the Don Shirley Trio was playing.
“It was immensely well-accepted by the audience," Trimble said. "There was a standing ovation at the end. He played, they played a couple of encores as I remember.”
In the movie, a scene at the college shows a man refusing to provide Shirley the right type of piano because of the color of his skin. Trimble said that never happened.
"The contract specified a Steinway piano and we had a Steinway piano on the stage of the auditorium before he arrived," Trimble said. "So that was fiction."
But Dr. Shirley's visit to southern Indiana wasn't without problems.
Trimble said Dr. Shirley had come to the area a day early, staying at a hotel in Madison, Indiana. He had slept in late, Trimble said, and woke up to found the kitchen in the hotel closed for breakfast so instead, Shirley went to a restaurant for breakfast.
“He did that," Trimble said. "He found a restaurant, which is no longer there, called The Fiesta for breakfast. He ordered a fried egg sandwich for breakfast. When the waitress brought the breakfast to him, it was in a paper bag. I’m sure he suspected he was served in a paper bag because of his race.”
“He said to the waitress, by serving it in this bag, are you suggesting I should eat this out of the restaurant? And she said yes, that’s what I’m saying,” Trimble said. “So he said to her, if I’m not good enough to eat the breakfast, eat it here then my money is not good enough to pay for it. And he got up and left.”
That story came as a shock to Trimble when Shirley told him what happened.
“It shocked me, I didn’t realize that type of racism existed in Indiana at that time,” Trimble said. He’d seen some instances of racism during his time at Indiana University, he said, but nothing quite like this.
“I had not had close personal experiences with racism in Indiana," Trimble said. “I was surprised and shocked at this happening in Madison, Indiana.”
During Shirley's visit, Trimble says he doesn't remember a driver or chauffeur with him. That detail came as a surprise for him when he saw the movie and read more about it in an article with the Smithsonian.
Trimble said seeing the musical tour from the 1960′s turned into film takes him back to the concert at Hanover College all those years ago.
"You feel like you're a part of it," Trimble said.
The title for the movie 'Green Book' is based on the real travel guide African Americans used around the civil rights era. The guide would list safe places like restaurants or hotels that would serve African Americans without issue.
In Jeffersonville, a hotel and restaurant make up some of the handful of places listed under Clark County in the Green Book. Clark County Museum Director Jeanne Burke said even in northern states, this guide could be relied on to help people travel safely.
“Well, they could plan out their trips," Burke said. "And these guides were for all over the United States, they list every state. And some years, they even had a region like the northeast. You know, everybody liked to go up there in the fall for the change of colors. And it just made it easier for them to travel because they knew they’d be safe and well-treated in these places.”
Even decades later, Burke said this guide can serve as a reminder of more challenging times in this country while encouraging people today to be kinder to others no matter what their appearance.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.