Harrison County Animal Shelter partially reopens

CORYDON, IN (WAVE) - The Harrison County Animal Control Shelter has partially reopened after abruptly closing earlier this month.
The facility is only able to distribute spay and neuter vouchers and can accept adoption applications.
Animals brought to the shelter to be surrendered will not be accepted.
The facility is in need of several items like Lysol wipes, Lysol spray, detergent, bleach, paper towels, soft dog treats, dish soap, dog and cat toys, collars and leashes, sponges, blankets, towels and 39 gallon trash bags.
Canned cat and dog food is also needed. The shelter says they have an abundance of dry food.
