Harrison County Animal Shelter partially reopens

Harrison County Animal Shelter partially reopens
Allegations of wrongdoing have nothing to do with mistreatment of animals but he would not elaborate, Harrison County Prosecutor Otto Schalk said.
By Makayla Ballman | February 25, 2019 at 1:35 PM EST - Updated February 25 at 1:35 PM

CORYDON, IN (WAVE) - The Harrison County Animal Control Shelter has partially reopened after abruptly closing earlier this month.

The facility is only able to distribute spay and neuter vouchers and can accept adoption applications.

Animals brought to the shelter to be surrendered will not be accepted.

As of now we have new employees in place being trained. We ask for your patience as we are diligently working on...

Posted by Harrison County Animal Control Shelter on Thursday, February 21, 2019

PREVIOUS STORIES

The facility is in need of several items like Lysol wipes, Lysol spray, detergent, bleach, paper towels, soft dog treats, dish soap, dog and cat toys, collars and leashes, sponges, blankets, towels and 39 gallon trash bags.

Canned cat and dog food is also needed. The shelter says they have an abundance of dry food.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.