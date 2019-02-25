Hot Shooting Cards Dominate Boston College

(Courtesy: UofL Athletics) LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Asia Durr led the way with 23 points as No. 4 University of Louisville women’s basketball rolled past Boston College, 87-51, at the KFC Yum! Center on Sunday afternoon. The Cardinals improved to 25-2 on the year and 12-2 in ACC conference play, while the Eagles fell to 14-14 overall and 3-12 in conference play. UofL started out hot, jumping out to a 22-6 lead and ended the first quarter with a 23-11 advantage. The Cardinals outrebounded the Eagles, 22-11, in the first half, led by Sam Fuehring’s six, and went to the break with a 45-27 lead. Boston College opened the second stanza on an 8-3 run to trim the lead to 13, but did not get any closer as Louisville cruised to a 36-point win. The Cardinals’ defense controlled throughout, as they finished with 11 steals, forced 24 turnovers, scoring 27 points off of those turnovers. UofL outrebounded Boston College, 38-27, and outscored their bench, 32-18. Durr finished with 23 points on 6-11 shooting, 1-3 from 3-point land, and was 10-13 from the free throw line. She added three rebounds and three steals. Fuehring was 5-6 from the floor and finished with 11 points and seven rebounds. Kylee Shook had 14 points on 6-7 shooting, 2-2 from 3-point range, and pulled down seven rebounds. Lindsey Duvall tied a career-high with nine points on 2-3 shooting from beyond the arc. Next up, the Cardinals host senior night vs. No. 9 NC State on Thursday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. ET.