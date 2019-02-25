How aware are you of your surroundings? Questions arise after weekend shootings in public places

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It’s one of the scariest things you could possibly hear. The sound of gunfire while you’re out in public with your family.
That was the violent reality this weekend across Louisville. First on Saturday, when a man was shot and killed inside the Olive Garden at Jefferson Mall. One person was arrested in that shooting.
Then Sunday afternoon, gunfire rang out in the parking lot of the Meijer store on Hurstbourne Parkway. One man was shot but is expected to be okay. No arrests have been made.
The sad reality is that shootings can happen anytime and anyplace. Greg Gitschier is a safety consultant. Gitschier was a police officer, Secret Service agent, now a private consultant, author, and bodyguard. He knows everything about staying safe and how to react when your family's safety is in jeopardy.
“What I teach people is situational awareness,” Gitschier said. “If something happened, what would I do? Would I go under the table? Might be your best move or would I run for that door?”
In a world where we are consumed with our phones, not paying attention or maybe we have a false sense of security doing things that are normal. Would you know how to handle an active shooter situation?
"Those folks this week didn't expect to have a problem going to Olive Garden or running up to Meijer for some milk," Gitschier said.
Gitschier says most shootings last less than five minutes.
“That’s what I try to teach, stay alive for those five minutes,” Gitschier said. “If you have to run...run. If you have to hide...hide. Worse case scenario it might come down to begging for your life or fighting.”
What you can't do is freeze or try to talk yourself out of what is really happening. Gitschier said since he does a lot of security training for churches, businesses, and schools, many have asked what does a gun shot sound like.
“If you are in a public place and you hear a pop right away see what is going on,” Gitschier said. “Usually that is followed by some screams ‘Oh my God, he’s got a gun.’”
Avoid a stampede out of one exit if possible. Gitschier also advises managers should train employees in the workplace.
"Let's pretend we have a shooting what would you do," Gitschier questioned. "You would get your customers from the deli department and them back behind the counter and hide underneath or take them back to the refrigerator? If a person doesn't want to come you can't make them but, you only have moments to act."
Because there is no telling how someone who is angry may react. The best thing is to let it go, it's better to have a bruised ego and walk away alive rather than hurt or dead.
Gitschier is also a Police Chaplain, and is called to the scene of unexpected deaths to offer any spiritual help to anyone who might need it. Gitschier also wrote a book, “SneakinDeacon.” It’s about being a Police officer, Secret Service Agent, Deacon/Police Chaplain and a look at how cancer has impacted his life in several ways. Gitschier says Kids Cancer Alliance benefits from his book sales.
